AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 525,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 267,659 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. 1,583,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,575. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

