AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in KLA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in KLA by 93.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in KLA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $501.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $520.19. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.45 and its 200 day moving average is $448.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.