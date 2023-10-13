AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $269.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.56. The stock has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.