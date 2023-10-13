AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $201.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

