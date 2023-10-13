AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 3,101 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 507.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

