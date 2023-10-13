AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

