AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,052 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 27,744 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FDX opened at $252.04 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $148.93 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Stories

