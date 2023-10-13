Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance
Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $171.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.78.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
