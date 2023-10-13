Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $171.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.78.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.