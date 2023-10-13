Aimia (TSE:AIM) Trading Down 4.5%

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.36. Approximately 107,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 112,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Aimia Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$286.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 83.33.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.82). The business had revenue of C$74.80 million during the quarter. Aimia had a return on equity of 80.14% and a net margin of 69.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0201778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

