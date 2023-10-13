Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the September 15th total of 467,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
ANZFF stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
