Airbnb’s (ABNB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.77.

ABNB stock opened at $125.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $299,566.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,066,715.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,114,329 shares of company stock worth $159,698,070 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $151,147,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

