Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.65 and last traded at $134.65. 977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.13.

Airbus Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.23.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.