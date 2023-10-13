Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $102.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AKAM. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.74. The company had a trading volume of 84,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,395. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

