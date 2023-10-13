Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.65

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.65 and last traded at C$14.66, with a volume of 3744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.75.

Algoma Central Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$559.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.22.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$202.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.80 million. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 2.2695253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

