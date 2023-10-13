Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.65

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.65 and last traded at C$14.66, with a volume of 3744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.75.

Algoma Central Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$559.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.22.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$202.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.80 million. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 2.2695253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

Algoma Central Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

