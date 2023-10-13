Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.65

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.65 and last traded at C$14.66, with a volume of 3744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.75.
Algoma Central Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$559.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.22.
Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$202.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.80 million. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 2.2695253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Algoma Central Announces Dividend
Algoma Central Company Profile
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Central
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.