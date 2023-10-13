Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.20.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $122.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $73.22 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average is $101.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 29.34%.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
