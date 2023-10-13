Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegion in a report released on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth $755,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 38.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.