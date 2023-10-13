Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 406.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of APYRF opened at $12.87 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

