Ally Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,500 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 24% compared to the average volume of 7,634 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $24.68 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

