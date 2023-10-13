Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

ALNY opened at $165.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $159.47 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after acquiring an additional 353,538 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

