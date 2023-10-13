Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,730.00

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,730 ($21.18) and last traded at GBX 1,765 ($21.60), with a volume of 63598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,790 ($21.91).

Alpha Group International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,046.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,113.97. The firm has a market cap of £754.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,339.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Alpha Group International alerts:

Alpha Group International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,127.82%.

About Alpha Group International

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.