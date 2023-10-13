Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Up 343.3% in September

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,200 shares, a growth of 343.3% from the September 15th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Alpha Lithium Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS APHLF opened at $1.02 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.
About Alpha Lithium
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Lithium
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.