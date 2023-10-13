Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Up 343.3% in September

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,200 shares, a growth of 343.3% from the September 15th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Alpha Lithium Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APHLF opened at $1.02 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising total approximately 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project consisting of mining claims, totaling approximately 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project covering mining claims totaling 5,072 hectares situated in Argentina.

