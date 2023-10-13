Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

GOOGL opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average of $122.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

