Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.