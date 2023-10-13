Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

AMZN opened at $132.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

