Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Trading Down 2.7%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26.

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

