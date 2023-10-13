Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. 888 reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of AEE opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 35.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

