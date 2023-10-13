American Express (NYSE:AXP) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

