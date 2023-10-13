American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $208.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.88.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.72 and a 200-day moving average of $187.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

