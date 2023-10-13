Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Evercore ISI

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -209.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,096,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

