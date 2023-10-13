Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the September 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $149.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently -900.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

