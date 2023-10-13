Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $258,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $439,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $325.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.70 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

