Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $290.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.88.

AMGN opened at $285.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.55 and a 200 day moving average of $242.54. The company has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

