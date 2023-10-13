Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $320.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $274.88.

Amgen stock opened at $285.04 on Thursday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

