Analysts Offer Predictions for AT&T Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on T. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

T stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

