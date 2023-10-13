Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Target Price at C$267.45

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$267.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$240.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$243.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$238.61. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$179.97 and a 1-year high of C$256.89.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$962.88 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 8.5587716 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

