Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT at $3.88

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRQR

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.09.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.23% and a negative net margin of 1,427.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 324,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,185 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.