Analysts Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Target Price at $149.11

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.83.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,994 shares of company stock worth $1,198,397. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.60.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

