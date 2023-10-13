Analyzing Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) & Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) and Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Soho House & Co Inc. and Monarch Casino & Resort, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75 Monarch Casino & Resort 0 1 2 0 2.67

Soho House & Co Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $8.63, suggesting a potential upside of 21.65%. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.20%. Given Monarch Casino & Resort’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monarch Casino & Resort is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Monarch Casino & Resort’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $1.08 billion 1.29 -$220.58 million ($0.62) -11.44 Monarch Casino & Resort $494.59 million 2.41 $87.48 million $4.59 13.54

Monarch Casino & Resort has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monarch Casino & Resort, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Monarch Casino & Resort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -11.46% -1,654.69% -5.01% Monarch Casino & Resort 18.20% 18.01% 13.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

