Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anglo American Platinum from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGPPF

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPPF opened at $35.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $99.00.

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.