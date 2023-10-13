Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anglo American Platinum from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.
