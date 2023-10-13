Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AM opened at $12.29 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,937.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

