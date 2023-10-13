Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.04.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.5 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $87.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.