Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their market perform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.71 on Monday. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,665,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,500,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,021,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 63,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 25,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

