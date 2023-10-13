Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARMK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.42.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Aramark by 59.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aramark by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

