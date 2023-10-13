Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Aramark by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Aramark by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Aramark by 7.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 10.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,722,000 after buying an additional 1,283,627 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

