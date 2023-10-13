Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $36.50 at Citigroup

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $33.93 to $36.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.42.

Get Aramark alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARMK

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 59.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.