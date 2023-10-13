Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 14.0 %

ARQT stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $239.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.78. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 188.88% and a negative net margin of 2,837.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,293,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after buying an additional 2,079,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,228 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,884,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 578.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,621,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 1,382,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,624,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile



Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

