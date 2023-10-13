Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Cynthia Flanders Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia Flanders purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $188,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cynthia Flanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Argan alerts:

On Thursday, October 12th, Cynthia Flanders bought 1,500 shares of Argan stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.53 per share, with a total value of $69,795.00.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $46.16 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $614.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

Argan Increases Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. Argan had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $141.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Argan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 310.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 62.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Argan in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.