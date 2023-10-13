Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Price Performance
Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International
Argo Group International Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.
