Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $673,680.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $193.01 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $198.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day moving average is $168.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

