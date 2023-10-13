Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $89.07 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Ark has a market capitalization of $89.07 million and approximately $44.63 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002423 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002023 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002789 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003493 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,216,742 coins and its circulating supply is 176,216,626 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.